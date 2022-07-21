Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $94.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($106.06) to €88.00 ($88.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($74.75) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($115.15) to €99.00 ($100.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($97.98) to €90.00 ($90.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($113.13) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.