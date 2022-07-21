Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $94.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.17.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($106.06) to €88.00 ($88.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($74.75) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($115.15) to €99.00 ($100.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($97.98) to €90.00 ($90.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($113.13) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
