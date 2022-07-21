Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Hits $74.82 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $74.82 million and approximately $81.89 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00269768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00081700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00073694 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

