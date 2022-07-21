Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $45.06

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.06, but opened at $46.80. Alcoa shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 223,786 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $226,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $317,854,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $213,821,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

