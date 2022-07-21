Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $44,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.31. 23,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,576. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

