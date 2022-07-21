Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($252.53) price target by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($267.68) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($242.42) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($252.53) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($243.43) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($252.53) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of FRA:ALV traded down €0.58 ($0.59) on Thursday, reaching €175.14 ($176.91). The company had a trading volume of 811,605 shares. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($168.99) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($208.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €187.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €205.66.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.