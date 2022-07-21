Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($252.53) price target by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($267.68) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($242.42) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($252.53) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($243.43) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($252.53) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of FRA:ALV traded down €0.58 ($0.59) on Thursday, reaching €175.14 ($176.91). The company had a trading volume of 811,605 shares. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($168.99) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($208.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €187.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €205.66.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
