Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

