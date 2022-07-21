Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.
Ally Financial stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.
ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
