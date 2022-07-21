Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 335,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.