Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.
Ally Financial Stock Performance
Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.72. 9,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.
Ally Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
