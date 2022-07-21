Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.72. 9,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

