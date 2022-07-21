Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.
Ally Financial stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
