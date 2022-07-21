Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $118.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.02.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,159,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,323.0% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

