Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,565 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

APTV stock opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

