Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 762 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $84.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

