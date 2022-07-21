Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $449,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

