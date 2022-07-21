Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.43.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $594.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $616.98 and a 200-day moving average of $637.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

