Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 1.83% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000.

Get JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $39.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.