Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 46,854 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,854 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.73 and a 12-month high of $100.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.