Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 5,374 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.22 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

