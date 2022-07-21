Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.04

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 130422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Altus Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.