American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.22

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.22 and last traded at $65.22, with a volume of 40094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Campus Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also

