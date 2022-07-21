American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.22

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.22 and last traded at $65.22, with a volume of 40094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
