American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,073.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.57. 77,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,278. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

