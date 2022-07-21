Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,479,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.33. 37,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.39. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

