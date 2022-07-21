Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $397,067.68 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

