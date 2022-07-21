Amy C. Peterson Sells 7,463 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) EVP Amy C. Peterson sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $10,597.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,528. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 146,813 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

