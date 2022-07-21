Analysts Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target at $13.77

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

TDUP has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

ThredUp Trading Up 13.3 %

TDUP stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.63. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $29.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity at ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at $87,281.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $26,606.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,281.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,571,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,907,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

