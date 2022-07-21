Analyzing Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Archon (OTCMKTS:ARHN – Get Rating) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Archon has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Archon and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archon 0 0 0 0 N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 660.84%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Archon.

11.7% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Archon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Archon and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archon N/A N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -52.52% -13.34% -7.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archon and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million 8.25 -$92.41 million ($0.03) -26.28

Archon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment beats Archon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archon

Archon Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pioneer Hotel Inc., engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casinos and hotels in the United States. It operates the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall (the Pioneer) in Laughlin, Nevada that consists of casino, as well as 416 motel rooms. As of September 30, 2010, the Pioneer had approximately 686 slot machines, 6 blackjack tables, 1 craps table, 1 roulette wheel, and 5 other gaming tables. The company also owns real estate properties on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada; and rental properties that include commercial office space in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Archon Corporation was founded in 1991 and is based in Laughlin, Nevada.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

