Analyzing Kanzhun (BZ) & Its Peers

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kanzhun to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kanzhun and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun Competitors 669 3646 8929 250 2.65

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 57.41%. Given Kanzhun’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32% Kanzhun Competitors -374.01% -15.08% -5.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kanzhun and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million -$168.07 million -9.15 Kanzhun Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 14.63

Kanzhun’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kanzhun competitors beat Kanzhun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.