ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $285.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $315.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.10. 932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,902. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.35. ANSYS has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

