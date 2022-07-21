Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,460 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,480 ($17.69) to GBX 1,460 ($17.45) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANFGF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,300 ($15.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.33) to GBX 1,400 ($16.74) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($14.94) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.38) to GBX 1,320 ($15.78) in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,347.50.

Shares of ANFGF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

