Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $52.56. 32,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,031. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.