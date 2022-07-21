APENFT Market Capitalization Achieves $181.38 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. APENFT has a total market cap of $181.38 million and approximately $52.44 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APENFT has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One APENFT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

APENFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

