Apollo Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $788,000.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $788,000.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

