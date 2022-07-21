Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80,093 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.