Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,612,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $111.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $2,519,802. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

