Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Up 1%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 343.50 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.11). Approximately 593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 130,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.95 million and a PE ratio of 3,833.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 388.84.

In related news, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.93), for a total value of £51,422.70 ($61,473.64). In related news, insider Jeremy Suddards purchased 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £25,035.66 ($29,929.06). Also, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £51,422.70 ($61,473.64).

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

