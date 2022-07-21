Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 1,291,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,061,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Arc Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £37.62 million and a PE ratio of 335.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 7.28.

About Arc Minerals

(Get Rating)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zamsort copper-cobalt project; and a 72.5% the Zaco copper project located in northwest Zambia. The company was formerly known as Ortac Resources Limited and changed its name to Arc Minerals Limited in January 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.