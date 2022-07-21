Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 1,291,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,061,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).
Arc Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £37.62 million and a PE ratio of 335.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 7.28.
About Arc Minerals
Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zamsort copper-cobalt project; and a 72.5% the Zaco copper project located in northwest Zambia. The company was formerly known as Ortac Resources Limited and changed its name to Arc Minerals Limited in January 2018.
Further Reading
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.