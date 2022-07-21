Archer DAO Governance Token Price Reaches $2.51 on Exchanges (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $33.25 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031151 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007405 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About Archer DAO Governance Token
ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,232,627 coins. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao.
Archer DAO Governance Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
