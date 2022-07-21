Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Ardor has a total market cap of $103.75 million and $4.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00104249 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018355 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001494 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00239570 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00041173 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007716 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000168 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
