ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

