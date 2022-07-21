Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading Up 3%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. 315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.