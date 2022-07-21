Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.56

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.56 and traded as low as C$11.32. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.43, with a volume of 272,162 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.55.

Insider Activity

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In related news, Director Salim Manji acquired 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,975,283.75. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,210 shares of company stock worth $118,881.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

