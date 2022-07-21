Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.56

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.56 and traded as low as C$11.32. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.43, with a volume of 272,162 shares trading hands.
AX.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.55.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
