Arweave Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.15 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $481.16 million and approximately $34.15 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.41 or 0.00062180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

