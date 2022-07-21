ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading 2.4% Higher

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.25 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 85.25 ($1.02). 12,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 142,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.25 ($1.00).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,217.86.

ASA International Group Company Profile

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

Further Reading

