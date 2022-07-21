ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 13.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 18.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 82.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27. ASGN has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

