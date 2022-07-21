Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASH. StockNews.com raised Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.71.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $103.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.