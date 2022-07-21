ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €815.00 by Berenberg Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €815.00 ($823.23) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($636.36) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($470.71) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €950.00 ($959.60) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €920.00 ($929.29) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €475.00 ($479.80) price target on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

ASML Stock Performance

