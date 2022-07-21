Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($19.69) to GBX 2,300 ($27.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.12) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,940 ($23.19) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.71) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,161.67 ($25.84).

Shares of LON ABF traded up GBX 29.50 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,707.50 ($20.41). The stock had a trading volume of 378,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,721. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,181 ($26.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £13.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1,668.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,633.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,746.02.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 3,243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.34) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($59,471.15). Also, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($41,028.09).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

