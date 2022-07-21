Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Update

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 81 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.87) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Assura stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Assura has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

