Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,943. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average is $111.90. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

