ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.49

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.49 and traded as high as $46.80. ATN International shares last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 48,440 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

ATN International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

ATN International Announces Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ATN International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in ATN International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

