AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.9% of NTB Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.48 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

